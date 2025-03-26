PM Oli Set for Historic Visit to Thailand, First by a Nepalese Government Head



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will embark on an official visit to Thailand from April 1 to 5, marking the first official visit by a Nepalese head of government to the Kingdom of Thailand. Prime Minister Oli’s visit comes at the invitation of his Thai counterpart, Paetongtarn Shinawatra.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations between Nepal and Thailand. Prime Minister Oli will be accompanied by his spouse, Radhika Shakya, and a delegation that includes several high-ranking officials and representatives from the private sector and media. His itinerary includes bilateral talks with the Thai Prime Minister, participation in the Sixth Summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral, Technical, and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) on April 4, and meetings with other BIMSTEC member state leaders.





This visit is significant given the absence of such high-level exchanges since the then Prime Minister of Thailand, Prem Tinsulanonda, visited Nepal in 1983. Despite the long-standing friendly relations, this marks the first time a Nepalese Prime Minister has officially visited Thailand.





The Prime Minister’s delegation comprises Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Bishnu Prasad Rimal, Chief Political Advisor, Dr. Yuba Raj Khatiwada, Economic and Development Advisor, and other officials. The Cabinet of Nepal approved the visit schedule on March 24.





Joint Secretary Krishna Prasad Dhakal, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that the visit is anticipated to enhance cultural and economic ties. The Cabinet has ratified two significant agreements to be observed during the visit: the ‘Cultural Agreement Between the Government of Nepal and the Government of the Kingdom of Thailand’ and ‘A Memorandum of Understanding on Tourism Cooperation’.





Thailand’s ambassador to Nepal, Suwapong Sirisorn, recently met with Prime Minister Oli in a courtesy call, underlining the diplomatic significance of the visit. Established in 1959, diplomatic relations between Nepal and Thailand are complemented by cultural and people-to-people ties that span over two centuries, deeply rooted in shared Buddhist philosophy.





The visit is poised to further escalate cooperation between the two nations across various sectors, including culture, tourism, trade, investment, agriculture, and human resource development. The historic nature of this visit underscores its diplomatic importance.

