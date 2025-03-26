Investment Urged to Strengthen Mental Health in Karnali Province



Karnali: Stakeholders, including health experts, have emphasized the necessity of investing in mental health to address emerging global challenges. During an interaction organized by the Ministry of Social Development in Karnali Province on ‘Karnali Provincial Mental Health and Psychosocial Strategy and Action Plan 2079-2087’, they highlighted the growing severity of mental health issues and the need for focused attention.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Chairperson of the Public Account Committee under the Provincial Assembly, Bindaman Bista, noted that residents of Karnali face mental health challenges due to economic constraints, lack of education, ill customs, and scarcity. He stressed the importance of enforcing the strategy effectively and called for government investment in mental health, highlighting the urgent need for permanent psychosocial counselors.





Chairperson of the Province Affairs Committee, Kalyani Khadka, also emphasized the effective implementation of the strategy prepared by the provincial government. Chief Whip of CPN UML in the Province Assembly, Tekraj Pachhai, suggested that a mentally healthy workforce is crucial for a civilized and prosperous society, and advocated for integrating health education with health services.





Minister for Social Development, Ghanashyam Bhandari, stated that Karnali Province is the first to develop such a strategy, which is currently under implementation. Officiating secretary at the Ministry, Brish Bahadur Shahi, shared that the provincial government is focusing on preparing the necessary workforce and management for the strategy’s smooth enforcement.





Director at Mental Hospital, Lagankhel, Dr. Anant Adhikari, commended the provincial government’s initiative in formulating and implementing the strategy, which he believes will help address mental health issues. He noted that 13 percent of the global population is affected by mental health problems, which can reduce life expectancy by 20 years.





Technical Director at Mental Health and Counseling Centre Nepal, Dr. Pashupati Mahat, advised the Karnali Province government to ensure resource availability and workforce mobilization for successful strategy implementation, emphasizing the goal of a country free from despair and dejection. Other speakers called for multi-sectoral and multi-lateral cooperation to tackle the pressing challenge of mental health.

