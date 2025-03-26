Fire at Itahari’s Centre Plaza Brought Under Control



Itahari: The fire that broke out at Centre Plaza in Itahari has been brought under control. The fire, which started at 9.30 am today, was brought under control in about six hours.





According to National News Agency Nepal, spokesperson of the District Police Office, Sunsari, Deputy Superintendent of Police Yograj Khatiwada, said that 12 fire engines from different local levels and around 300 personnel from Nepal Police, the Armed Police Force, and Nepali Army were mobilized to douse the fire.





He mentioned that it took more time to bring the blaze under control as the building was large. The police are investigating the cause of the fire and have yet to receive details of the damage.





The Ministry of Home Affairs dispatched a helicopter from the Nepali Army in Kathmandu to rescue those trapped in the fire.





Eleven people were safely rescued from the building. According to DSP Khatiwada, the rescued individuals include Bangladesh national MD Jay, America Rai, Laxmi Shrestha, Bijay Dhami, Bishnu Tamang, Sanjay Jaiswal, Dia Raya, Bishal Singh, Ashish Chaudhary, and two others. They are all in normal health condition, police said.

