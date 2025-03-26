CM Singh Oversees Hotel Hygiene Amid Rising Complaints in Janakpurdham



Janakpurdham: In response to the growing complaints of insalubrious eateries in the provincial capital, Chief Minister of Madhesh Province, Satish Kumar Singh, has conducted a monitoring of nine hotels in Janakpurdham on Wednesday. The initiative aimed to address concerns regarding food safety and hygiene in one of the region’s key tourism hubs.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the team led by CM Singh inspected the food safety and hygiene status of different hotels in Janakpurdham. The CM was accompanied by ministry officials, officials from the District Administration Office, Food Technology and Quality Control Office, Office of Small and Cottage Industry, and a representative from the Janakpurdham Chamber of Commerce and Industry.





CM Singh noted that he initiated the monitoring process after receiving complaints about unhealthy food being served in many hotels across Janakpurdham, despite its status as a significant destination for both domestic and international tourists.





While inspecting the hotels, it was observed that although efforts were made to maintain hygiene, they were insufficient. CM Singh remarked that many of the kitchens were found to be dirty, with goods stored in an unmanaged manner.





He emphasized that legal action would be taken against hotels that fail to meet the required standards. The importance of providing healthy food and maintaining hygiene in hotels was underlined by CM Singh.





“The hoteliers must follow the suggestions and directions of the monitoring team. Otherwise, hotels can be shut down in case of non-compliance,” he warned, highlighting the serious repercussions of ignoring the guidelines.

