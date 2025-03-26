Nepal’s Eye Health Care Services Attracting Patients from India, Bangladesh, and Bhutan



Kathmandu: Citizens of India, Bangladesh, and Bhutan, among others, are increasingly turning to Nepal for their eye care and treatment needs.

According to National News Agency Nepal, foreign patients have been flocking to 28 eye hospitals and 224 eye treatment centers managed by the Nepal Netrajyoti Association.

Dr. Shailesh Kumar Mishra, the Executive Director of the Association, reported that in 2024 alone, 907,071 foreign nationals underwent eye tests, and 162,845 of these patients had surgeries. In total, the Association provided eye test services to 3,268,034 patients, with 258,575 surgeries performed during the year.

The Association’s commitment to providing accessible eye care is evident as it offered free surgical services to 34,425 eye patients through its hospitals and various external programs. Since its inception, the Nepal Netrajyoti Association has treated 46,868,060 people, including Nepalis and foreign citizens, and has performed eye surgeries on 5,392,224 individuals, according to Dr. Mi

shra.

The influx of patients from neighboring countries highlights the trust and reputation Nepal’s eye health care services have garnered in the region.