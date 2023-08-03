education, Science & Technology

The Confederation of Nepalese Teachers (CNT) has demanded that the topics of agreement reached with the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology be incorporated in the Bill Related to School Education.

CNI in a press note stated that it has been drawing attention of the government on issues related to the teachers appointed on relief quota, the existing higher secondary school teachers, ECD teachers and temporary, contractual, special education and technical stream teachers, practice teaching grant and the institutional teachers.

The government, through a Cabinet meeting on August 1, approved the Bill and decided to table it in the Federal Parliament. However, the contents of the bill have not been made public yet.

Issuing a press release, CNT president Kamala Tuladhar and general-secretary Laxmi Kishor Subedi called for addressing the agreement reached with CNT and its demands in the draft of the bill.

"We will be compelled to announce programmes of protest again if there is betrayal on this. We are ready for dialogue and discussion if the government wishes for the same on the draft of the bill officially with the main stakeholder," reads the press release.

Source: National News Agency Nepal