Key Issues, politics

A total of 10 individuals have lost their lives to incidences of natural disasters across the country since the beginning of this year's monsoon.

Responding concerns raised by lawmakers in a meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) today, Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister for Home Affairs, Narayan Kaji Shrestha presented this figure. Likewise, six people have been injured and 26 have gone missing while 54 houses have been completely damaged. Further details of the losses are awaited.

Monsoon that entered Nepal on June 14 so far has its more implications in the eastern part of the country. "Sankhuwasabha, Panchthar and Tapeljung suffer the more incidences of disasters," the Minister informed the house.

Expressing his sorrow over the loss of valuable lives and property to the disasters, he wished for a quick health recovery to the injured, promising to intensify a search operation for the missing.

"On June 19, we planned to visit the disaster-hit areas under the leadership of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'. But we could land just at Tumlingtar of Sankhuwasabha. Adverse weather disrupted the schedule to visit other districts."

As the Home Minister said, District Security Committee, District Management Committee, Local Disaster Management Committee, local representatives, political parties, civil society, local community and media in the respective districts are working collaboratively for the rescue and relief efforts and for the search of the missing.

Hewa and Piluwa rivers in Chainpur municipality of Sankhuwasabha have posted a constant threat to nearby settlements due to incessant monsoon rains.

The flood has significantly damaged the under-construction Super Hewa Hydropower Project based in Dhobhane of Chainpur-4, resulting in the missing of 21 individuals: 18 hydropower workers and three others. Likewise, three people were rescued alive and they are under medical treatment. "The body of one was retrieved from the site."

According to the Minister, floods swept away seven houses in Chainpur, putting 11 houses at a high risk of possible consequences. Likewise, it has completely damaged two motorable bridges and two suspension bridges along the Hewa River with causing partial damages to one cemented bridges. The local administration, local level and the road divisions are working to resume the transformation. Further details are awaited.

In Taplejung, three people have so far killed in the landslides and floods, three have gone missing while one has been injured.

In Panchthar, three people have died, one injured and three have been missing while 34 houses have been completely damaged and 27 houses suffer partial damages.

According to the Minister, a meeting held under the chair of Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister on June 2 issued the Monsoon Preparedness and Response National Plan with the roles allocations of the federal agencies and bodies concerned. Likewise, as per the Disaster Survivor Rescue and Relief Criteria, 2077 BS, any bereaved family shall receive Rs 200 thousand over the death of one and Rs 100 thousand additional in the additional loss.

The affected family shall get Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 as an immediate relief.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal