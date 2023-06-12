General

The country is now witnessing partial influence of westerly wind as well as a low pressure system developed at Bihar of India.

Hilly areas of Koshi Province, Madhes Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province are witnessing partly to generally cloudy weather while weather of rest of the areas would remain partly cloudy to generally fair due to this, according to the Meteorological Forecasting Division.

Light to moderate rainfall is now taking place at some places of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province. The hilly areas including of Koshi Province, Madhes Province and Bagmati Province would remain partly to generally cloudy while weather of rest of other places is likely to remain generally fair this afternoon.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall along with thunder and lightning at few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province as well as one or two places of hilly areas of the country.

Today's minimum temperature of the Kathmandu Valley is 21 degree Celsius and maximum temperature 32.2 degree Celsius.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal