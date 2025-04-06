Curtailing Citizen’s Rights Unacceptable, Asserts Chair Nepal



Kathmandu: Chairperson of the CPN (Unified Socialist), Madhav Kumar Nepal, has ruled out any alternative to the current federal democratic republic system in the country. He emphasized that the present system has been achieved through a prolonged struggle, movements, and sacrifices by the people.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Chair Nepal made these remarks during a program organized by the Federation of Indigenous Nationalities affiliated with his party. As a former Prime Minister, he affirmed that the current democratic system is the most effective governance model to safeguard citizens’ rights and facilitate socio-economic transformation.





He pointed to the ongoing efforts by regressive forces aiming to restore an autocratic regime, warning that any political system that infringes on people’s rights would be unacceptable under any circumstances. The leader underscored the significance of establishing political parties through people’s struggle and the importance of mass mobilization as a sustainable approach.





Furthermore, he elaborated on various international practices related to the establishment and sustainability of political parties and activism.





On another note, Chair Nepal clarified that there would be no merger with any political parties unless there is an alignment in principles and a shared course of action.

