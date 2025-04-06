Teachers’ Peaceful Protest Continues in Federal Capital



Kathmandu: The peaceful protests of school teachers continue in the federal capital today as well. Today, they have occupied the area along the Babarmahal-Baneshwor route, demanding a students and teachers-friendly School Education Act.





According to National News Agency Nepal, it has been the fifth day that teachers who have arrived here from different parts of the country gathered along the Babarmahal-Baneshwor area for the demonstrations. The Confederation of Nepal Teachers (CNT) Chair Laxmi Kishore Subedi stated that the agitation will continue until their voices are heard.





Issuing a press statement today, the Confederation has urged teachers not to engage in copy-checking, results publishing, or participate in any educational tours, training, or seminar during the period of protests.





It may be noted that earlier Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, on Saturday upon arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) from an official visit to Thailand, said that the teachers’ peaceful protests showed their ‘trust’ in the government. Talking to media at the TIA VVIP lounge, the Prime Minister mentioned that the teachers are confident that the government will hear them and are open to dialogue. He emphasized that the government does not view them as opposition and is willing to address their issues through discussion.

