Rights Defenders Demand Judicial Probe on Tinkune Violence



Kathmandu: The rights defenders have demanded the government to launch a judicial probe on the Tinkune violence and ensure accountability to end repetition of such incident.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Coordinator of the Accountability Watch Group, Raju Prasad Chapagain, Director at the Amnesty International Nepal, Nirajan Thapaliya, Director of the Advocacy Forum Nepal, Bikash Basnet, and Chairperson of the JURI Nepal, Rukmini Maharjan, issued a joint statement on Sunday. They expressed concern over the information the Nepal Police shared on April 2 regarding the use of force in the Tinkune demonstration on March 28, which resulted in the loss of life.





“In order to end impunity relating to the incident, we urge the government to form a judicial mechanism so that it would study and analyse the existing law and practices on the use of force and violent activities in line with international human rights law, principles and practices and recommend government for further correction,” the statement read.





They also reminded that the investigation and prosecution over the arson, vandalism, and looting must not be influenced by political interest and pressure.

