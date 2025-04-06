Mobile Fishery Camp Organised to Motivate Students, Farmers



Kulekhani: The Fisheries Development Centre at Kulekhani has implemented fish mobile camps and a school education programme to encourage students and farmers to engage in fish farming.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the school education programme was implemented at Kalika Secondary School (a technical school) in Phakhel of Indrasarovar rural municipality-4 in Makawanpur and Saraswoti Balbodhini Secondary School at ward number 4 of the same rural municipality. The Centre’s Chief, Manita Paudel, stated that 24 students and nine school employees of Kalika Secondary received training on the skills required for fish farming. The training also covered the status of fish farming in the country, the nutritional value of fish intake, and the conservation of natural ponds.





The Centre also operated mobile camps in Khairhani of Chitwan, Marin of Sindhuli, and Kakani of Nuwakot to promote pisciculture. Twenty farmers associated with the Sundardeep Women Cooperatives participated in the Khairhani camp, while 60 attended the Marin and Kakani camps. They were oriented on the farming of hybrid species of fish.

