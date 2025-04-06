NC President for Not Sparing Guilty of Tinkune Violence



Kathmandu: Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has said those found guilty in the Tinkune violence must be taken stern action as per law. During his meeting with the bereaved family members of Suresh Rajak, a journalist who lost his life in the Tinkune violence on March 28, NC President reiterated his stance for action against those involved in the violent activities.





According to National News Agency Nepal, President Deuba emphasized the need for justice by stating, “Two persons, including Suresh Rajak, lost lives in the violence. So, the perpetrators must be brought to book.” His comments underscore the party’s commitment to ensuring accountability and justice for the victims of the incident.





On the occasion, the bereaved family members expressed their concerns regarding the absence of an investigation into the incident. They conveyed their doubts about whether the guilty would face the necessary legal action, highlighting the need for a thorough investigation to ensure justice is served.

