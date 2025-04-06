Prime Minister Urged to Allocate Budget for Khaptad Engineering Campus Operation



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been urged to include a program in the upcoming budget for the operation of Khaptad Engineering Campus in Doti. A delegation comprising members of the intellectual community from the district, including representatives from the Nepali Congress and CPN (UML), met the Prime Minister at his official residence in Baluwatar to discuss the matter. They emphasized the need for the construction of necessary physical infrastructure at the campus to ensure the smooth operation of its academic courses.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the delegation included notable figures such as former minister Bir Bahadur Balayar, Constituent Assembly members Gauri Oli and Bharat Bahadur Khadka, Sudurpaschim Province Assembly member Chakra Malla, and District Coordination Committee Chief Laxman Bahadur Singh. Also present were Dipayal Silgadhi Municipality mayor Baji Singh Khadka, KI Singh Rural Municipality Chair Lokendra Bahadur Shahi, Nepali Congress District President Narendra Bahadur Singh, and CPN (UML) District Chair Manju Malasi, among others. The delegation sought support from higher political levels as the campus struggles to secure adequate budgetary provisions to run its courses efficiently.





In response to the delegation’s concerns, Prime Minister Oli committed to managing the budget for the campus, acknowledging the developmental needs of Doti. He assured that the upcoming budget would be balanced and well-managed, taking into account the geographical disparities in the country. The Prime Minister also mentioned the potential benefits of constructing a hostel within the campus premises, which would aid students from remote areas. The meeting was also attended by UML senior vice chair Ishwar Pokhrel and Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, among other central leaders.

