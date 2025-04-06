NCC India Launches ‘Boys and Girls Mt Everest Expedition’



Kathmandu: The National Cadet Corps (NCC), India has launched its first Everest Expedition under the banner of NCC Boys and Girls Mount Everest Expedition 2025, managed by Seven Summit Treks, Kathmandu. The expedition aims to introduce young cadets of India to high altitude mountaineering with the objective of snow-ice skill set enhancement.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the team comprises 19 climbing members and six Base Camp members from the Indian Army. Among the 19 climbing members, there are 10 selected young cadets-5 boys and 5 girls. Some of the climbing members are aged between 16.5 to 19 years.





The expedition is led by Colonel Amit Bisht, an experienced mountaineer and serving officer who successfully summited Everest in 2021. The Indian Army members at the base camp will coordinate with the team and their respective reporting authorities.





Mingma Sherpa, the first South Asian to climb all 14 mountains over 8000 meters and SST’s Chairman, is set to handle communication and coordinate rescue and emergency response for the expedition.





The team is supported by a professional logistics setup provided by Seven Summit Treks, Kathmandu, which includes experienced Sherpas, guides, and medical and safety personnel, along with comprehensive management and operation of the expedition.





The expedition follows a multi-phase itinerary, integrating acclimatization, technical climbing, and altitude gain protocols, in line with international mountaineering standards. The team arrived in Kathmandu, Nepal on April 5 and is in the process of completing official briefings and procedures with the expedition agency and local authorities.





The expedition will depart for Lukla via Ramechhap on April 9 and trek to the base camp first, then climb the Lobuche East Climb (6,119 meters) for acclimatization. On April 3, Defense Minister of India, Shri Rajnath Singh, had flagged off the NCC team’s expedition to Mount Everest.

