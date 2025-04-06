Commercial Banana Farming Booming in Jhapa



Jhapa: Parshuram Giri, a resident of Mechinagar Municipality-8 in Jhapa, has recently ventured into commercial banana farming. After two days of engaging in this new venture, he is content with his decision. A returnee migrant worker who spent 17 years abroad, Giri is now reaping the benefits of his agricultural initiative.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Giri’s banana farm spans 15 kattha of land, having started with 10 kattha. Encouraged by positive results, he is now searching for additional land to expand his business, eyeing five bigha of land. Giri has planted 600 G9 banana plants, a variety known for its larger size, thicker flesh, and sweeter taste compared to other banana varieties. He makes a profit of Rs 300,000 per season, with a net profit of around Rs 200,000.





The District-based Agricultural Knowledge Centre reports that commercial banana farming in Jhapa has expanded to cover 1,900 hectares of land across areas such as Mechinagar, Arjundhara, Gaurigunj, Kachankabal, Gauradaha, Barhadashi, Kamal, and Bhadrapur. The banana plants take about nine months to bear fruit, and they are ready for harvest within a year of planting.





Bananas grown in Jhapa are supplied to markets in Kathmandu and Pokhara, with many of the local farmers, like Giri, being returnee migrant workers. Farmers in the region cultivate bananas on land ranging from five kattha to 50 bigha.





Dambar Pahim of Barhadashi has been involved in banana farming for 21 years. After his success, Chandra Bahadur Basnet of Jhapa Rural Municipality-3 began cultivating bananas on 30 bigha of land, further establishing the crop as a popular choice among local farmers.





According to the Centre’s data, in 2071 BS, commercial banana farming covered only 30 hectares of land. To date, that area has expanded to 1,900 hectares, and the district now produces 37,000 metric tons of bananas annually.





Banana plants with fruits are sold for Rs 500 to Rs 700 per plant. However, farmers face several challenges, including limited access to sufficient fertilizer, irrigation facilities, and issues of insect infestations, wind damage, and a lack of proper crop treatment.





In Jhapa, bananas of varieties such as Chinichampa, Malbhog, G9, and Israeli are produced.

