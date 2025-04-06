Former RSS Chief Reporter Bhairav Risal Passes Away at 97



Kathmandu: Former chief reporter of the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS), Bhairav Risal, passed away today at the age of 97. He breathed his last at Frontline Hospital, Old Baneshwor.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Risal was receiving treatment for cardiac and lung diseases. His brother, Puru Risal, confirmed the news of his passing.





Risal was born in Tithali, Bhaktapur, on Saun 29, 1985 BS. Throughout his life, he was deeply involved in journalism and social service. He authored several books, including ‘Sadhulai Suli’, ‘Logne Swasni’, ‘Kehi Mitraka Chithi’, and ‘Bhairav Dai’.





He had previously announced his decision to donate his body to Patan Hospital for research and study after his passing. Risal was also known for his popular radio program ‘Uhila Bajeka Palama’, which aired on Radio Sagarmatha. His contributions earned him various awards in the fields of human rights and environmental awareness.





Risal is survived by his spouse, two sons, and two daughters.

