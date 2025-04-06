Contact Us
President Paudel Observes Seto Machchindranath Rituals


Kathmandu: President Ramchandra Paudel had a darshan of Seto Machchindranath. On the occasion of Chaitra Shukla Ashtami on Saturday evening, going by the traditions, the President carried out worship, pooja, and had a darshan of Seto Machchindranath at the chariot of Seto Machchindranath that had been pulled to rest at Asan at midnight.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the chariot procession of Machchindranath, which began on Saturday, was taken from Machchhindrabahal via Tindhara Pathshala, Jamal, Ratnapark, and Bhotahiti to Asan.

