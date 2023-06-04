General

A daylong orientation workshop on Girl Guides was held at Rohonpur Mahila College in Gomostapur upazila of the district yesterday.

Gomostapur upazila unit of Girl Guides Association organised the programme in order to expand the girl guides activities in the secondary level institutions.

Principal of Rohonpur Mahila College Md. Azizur Rahman chaired the programme where Assistant Commissioner of Land (AC-Land) of Gomostapur Upazila Bipasha Hossain attended the function as chief guest. Secretary of the Gomostapur upazila unit of the organisation Selina Aktar Benu gave the welcome speech.

Among others, Upazila Secondary Education Officer Ferdousi Begum and District Commissioner of the organisation Gouri Chanda Situ spoke on the occasion.

A total of 20 institutional heads of different technical schools and madrashas participated in the workshop.

Before this, a tree plantation programme on the college campus was also held.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha