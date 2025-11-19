Decision to Strengthen Election Security Measures



Kathmandu: The government has decided to strengthen the security measures to conduct the upcoming House of Representatives elections scheduled for March 5, 2026, in a free, credible, fair, and fear-less environment. The Central Security Committee meeting held at the Ministry of Home Affairs today decided to effectively implement the ‘House of Representatives Election Integrated Security Plan, 2082’ for that purpose.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the election-focused security plan is in the implementation phase through all four security agencies and the District Administration Offices. The meeting decided to form a command post and election cell at the provincial level under the coordination of the Chief Secretary, including the heads of all security agencies, the Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Chief District Officer of the concerned district. A communication has also been made to activate the election security management, for which a decision has been made to send a letter to the Office of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers.





The meeting also decided to make effective security arrangements in coordination with all security agencies, keeping in mind the current situation. The meeting reviewed and analyzed the country’s latest security situation and security challenges through the perspective of all four security agencies, according to the Home Minister’s Secretariat.

