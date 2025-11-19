Home Minister Aryal Emphasizes Cold Wave and Snowfall Preparedness



Kathmandu: Minister for Home Affairs Om Prakash Aryal has called for the initiation of preparedness and response strategies for cold waves and snowfall, with a particular focus on vulnerable groups, regions, and communities. During the ‘Disaster Dialogue’ convened at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) here today, he instructed the bodies concerned that essential medicines and personnel be on standby to address health issues that may arise due to cold waves and snowfall.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Home Minister Aryal stressed the necessity for robust collaborations with national and international organizations, the United Nations agencies, media, local communities, civil society, and the private sector. “We must foster partnerships in the storage of relief supplies, life-saving materials, warm clothing, and food,” he stated. The Home Minister informed the meeting that a National Preparedness and Response Plan has been established to scientifically and effectively manage the complex and high-risk natural disasters such as cold waves and snowfall.





NFRRMA Chief Executive Dinesh Prasad Bhatt mentioned that two action plans have been developed to prevent human casualties resulting from snowfall and cold waves. “This action plan, formulated after consultations with stakeholders, serves as a guideline for planning at the district and local levels,” he noted. Bhatt urged the Chief District Officers to implement preemptive measures and respond effectively to fulfill the responsibility of reducing risks.





Participating in the discussions by virtual means, the Chief District Officers shared that a preparedness and response plan has been formulated to reduce the risk of cold wave and snowfall. Chief District Officer of Rautahat, Dinesh Sagar Bhusal, said that it is estimated 2,877 households will be directly affected by the cold wave in the district and preparations are being made to distribute blankets and firewood to the at-risk families.





Due to the limited forest area, there is a shortage of firewood in the district, leading to the practice of burning tyres in winter. However, Bhusal mentioned that an alternative will be provided this time. Additionally, a special campaign to prevent road accidents that may occur due to cold waves and dense fog will be conducted. In the past, people were found to use drugs and alcohol to survive the cold wave, and a campaign against it will also be launched from December 1.





Chief District Officer of Mahottari, Indradev Yadav, stated that work has begun to identify the number of people who could be affected by the cold wave and to develop local action plans. Manang’s Chief District Officer Navaraj Paudyal said that the district’s tourism business would be affected by snowfall, stating preparations have been made to prevent tourists from visiting disaster-prone areas. The Chief District Officer of Solukhumbu, Leela Kumari Pandey, informed the meeting that 70 percent of the district’s area falls in the high mountainous region and stated that preparations are being made to develop and implement a snowfall preparedness and response plan.

