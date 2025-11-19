Political Leaders Call for Government Action to Ensure Election Preparedness



Kathmandu: Political parties have urged the government to create an environment conducive for the upcoming elections. Party leaders participating in a meeting called by Prime Minister Sushila Karki at Singha Durbar today have urged the government to create a favourable environment for the March 5 elections.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Nepali Congress Spokesperson Dr. Prakash Sharan Mahat expressed concerns after the meeting, stating that although the Congress is fully prepared to participate in the elections, a trustworthy environment has not been established. He criticized the government’s lack of convincing actions and pointed out that necessary basic preparations for the elections have not been completed.





Similarly, CPN (UML) Deputy Secretary General Pradeep Gyawali highlighted the government’s failure to create a conducive environment for the elections. He raised concerns about potential disruptions in law and order, especially if weapons looted during the Gen-Z agitation are not recovered and those responsible are not apprehended.





Rastriya Swatantra Party leader Ganesh Parajuli emphasized that the RSP is actively engaged in election-focused activities and urged the government to ensure basic preparations are made. He stressed that the government’s primary responsibility is to conduct successful elections and called for cooperation among all political parties to achieve this goal.

