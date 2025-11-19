Locals Halt Waste Disposal at Bancharedanda Landfill Site



Kathmandu: Locals have once again disrupted waste disposal operations at the Bancharedanda landfill site, which straddles the border of Kakani in Nuwakot and Dhunbesi in Dhading. Containers carrying waste from the Kathmandu Valley were turned back by residents without being allowed to dispose of their loads, causing a halt in operations at the site.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the disruption comes as locals demand the fulfillment of a previous agreement made with the Kathmandu Metropolitan City. Their primary concern is the need for scientific and systematic waste management. Earlier, in the first week of November, the locals had announced an indefinite protest against garbage disposal. The protest was paused after Minister for Urban Development Kulman Ghising promised to address their concerns within 15 days. However, with no action taken, the locals have resumed their demonstration.





Residents from the affected areas, specifically Kakani Wards 1, 2, and 3, as well as Dhunbesi Municipality Wards 1 and 3, gathered in large numbers along the Kundule, Sisdole, and Dhande road sections to turn back the garbage trucks. They are pressing for the implementation of an 18-point agreement made on June 9, 2022, concerning waste disposal from the Kathmandu Valley at the Sisdole-Bancharedanda-Kundule landfill site.





Key demands include disposing of waste exclusively at night, controlling foul odors, ensuring that waste-carrying vehicles do not leak leachate, and preventing leachate from contaminating rivers through proper scientific management. The locals argue that the failure to implement these measures has significantly deteriorated their living conditions, leading to a rise in infectious diseases and adversely affecting daily life.





In their pursuit of solutions, the locals are calling for commitments at the ministerial level to address these ongoing issues. Local representatives from Kakani and Belkotgadhi in Nuwakot, as well as Dhunbesi in Dhading, have expressed their support for the peaceful protests organized by the residents.

