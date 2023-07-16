General

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today said democracy was chained through the arrest of Awami League President and incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on July 16 in 2007 by the then caretaker government.

"In fact, democracy was confined through the arrest of Awami League President Sheikh Hasina on this day in 2007. But they didn't realise that imprisoned Sheikh Hasina is more powerful in many cases than a free Sheikh Hasina," he said while exchanging views with reporters marking the imprisonment day of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the meeting room of the ministry at Secretariat.

Dr Hasan said the then military-backed caretaker government arrested Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina without warrant as she was the lone uncompromising barrier to all injustice, wrongdoings and corruption of the 1/11 government. They had searched her Sudha Sadan residence and misbehaved with her husband, eminent scientist and Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission former chairman Dr Wazed Miah, he added.

The minister said thousands of people had protested after the arrest of AL President Sheikh Hasina. For this, they (the then caretaker government) were forced to release her after 11 months, he added.

In fact, he said, BNP leader Begum Khaleda Zia was also released for the movements of Awami League.

He said the people of Bangladesh don't want such caretaker government again. But the conspirators of the 1/11 have been active in recent times and they are holding meetings at different places secretly and openly and visiting different foreign missions, he added.

The information minister said the countrymen would not give any scope to anyone to establish such a government. The sovereign country will move as per the constitution and as per the people's expectations, he noted.

Replying to a query over a conference of FBCCI where they wanted to see Prime Minister Sheikh in power again, he said the businessmen know and understand that peace and stability will be maintained and the country will move forward if the government continues. Realizing this, the top businessmen has said that they want to see her (Sheikh Hasina) as the prime minister again and at the end of the meeting, everyone stood and waved the flag and reiterated their desire, he added.

Dr Hasan said the overall scenario of the country has changed in the last 14 and half years and the GDP is now $1000 billion. The size of the budget has increased 11 and half times and the per capita income is now $2,850, he said.

He said Bangladesh became 35th largest economy in the world and 31st in PPP. The country's GDP has crossed Malaysia, Singapore and some European countries, he added.

But, he said, BNP leaders including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir don't see these achievements. They try to create confusion among the people. But, the businessmen know the real scenario, he added.

Replying to another query about political movements, the information minister said AL has rights to hold political programmes like BNP and others. BNP held a rally a few days ago and Awami League also staged a meeting in the capital. But there were no problems, he added.

Dr Hasan said, "If BNP declares programmes, we, as the government party, have an additional responsibility so that peace and order is maintained in the country, and the arsonists cannot carry out attacks on people. And it is our duty to stand with the people if anyone tries to create chaos under the banner of political agenda. That is why the Awami League announced the programme."

Criticising a comment of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the information minister urged him to take steps to bring their activists in the field.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha