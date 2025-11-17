Democratic Future and Constitutional Journey Depend on Success of Election: PM Karki



Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sushila Karki has emphasized that the nation’s democratic future and its constitutional journey are contingent upon the success of the upcoming election scheduled for March 5. Addressing civil society leaders in the federal capital on Monday, she highlighted the critical importance of the election and warned that its failure could plunge the country into a political and constitutional crisis.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Prime Minister Karki expressed confidence in civil society leaders, urging them to play a pivotal role as the ‘third force’ in fostering trust between the government and political parties. She underscored the essential function of civil society organizations (CSOs) as impartial entities that bridge societal gaps, especially when distrust among political parties escalates.





Prime Minister Karki further clarified that the March 5 election is not merely a political decision or an administration desire but a crucial national obligation necessary to address a constitutional void. She called upon civil society to support the government in establishing a legal framework for the election and ensuring the preservation of democratic processes.





Additionally, she revealed ongoing dialogues with the Election Commission’s leadership aimed at enhancing the Commission’s operational efficiency. Addressing the Gen-Z movement, which she described as reflecting profound political dissatisfaction, Karki noted that the government is implementing structural reforms through election-related ordinances to engage youth and boost their participation in the elections.





Recognizing the risks of polarization and potential violence, Prime Minister Karki assured that relevant authorities would promptly address any instances of hate speech during the election period. She also encouraged civil society to act as a ‘bridge’ by providing political and electoral education to the youth in an accessible manner.

