Government Terminates 25 Idle Road Projects



Kathmandu: Giving momentum to the termination of unproductive projects, the government has put an end to 25 road construction projects that have remained inactive for years. Issuing a notice today, the Road Division Office in Kathmandu announced the termination of contracts for these stalled projects, which were signed between fiscal years 2067/68 BS and 2079/80 BS.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister for Energy, Water Resources, and Physical Infrastructure, Kul Man Ghising, had instructed relevant authorities to terminate contracts for non-performing projects to address the issue of abandoned projects. Following the minister’s directive, the Department of Roads initiated the process to cancel these contracts. On October 28, the Road Division Office in Kathmandu requested clarification from the 25 contractors involved.





Office Chief Subodh Devkota stated that the contracts were ultimately terminated in compliance with the Public Procurement Act, as the explanations provided by the contractors were deemed unsatisfactory. The contractors were initially given 15 days to respond to the office’s notice.





Despite repeated reminders to expedite the construction work, the contractors failed to make progress, leading to the eventual cancellation of their contracts.

