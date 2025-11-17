UML Never Evades Elections: General Secretary Pokharel



Butwal: CPN (UML) General Secretary Shankar Pokharel has emphasized that the UML party will never evade elections, asserting that it places the utmost trust in the public’s mandate. During an event organized by Press Chautari Nepal, General Secretary Pokharel highlighted the importance of the government’s focus on the upcoming elections scheduled for March 5, noting that such focus is currently lacking.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Pokharel proposed that resolving the ongoing political crisis requires the restoration of Parliament. He argued that reinstating the House of Representatives is crucial for steering the country on a constitutional path. He further suggested that constitutional amendments should address the aspirations of the youth, thereby facilitating the possibility of conducting ‘early’ elections.





Pokharel also mentioned the incidents of September 8 and 9, describing them as the result of a deliberate conspiracy and emphasizing the necessity for a comprehensive investigation into these events.





Additionally, on the subject of the upcoming general convention of the UML, Pokharel pointed out that the convention aims to elect capable leadership through a consensus-driven approach.

