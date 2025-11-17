Injured Leopard Rescued from Kalimati Forest



Kalimati: A leopard found injured in the Kalimati forest of Bhanu municipality-10 was rescued by a team from the Division Forest Office on Monday.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Manoj Ranabhat, Chief of the Division Forest Office, stated that the injured feline, an adult female leopard, was rescued after locals informed the office about its condition. The leopard has been taken to the Veterinary Hospital and Livestock Service Expert Centre for treatment, with wounds reported on its head and body parts.





Locals reported that the leopard had attempted to attack them, and it was injured when they threw stones at it in self-defense. The big cat will be kept under the supervision of the Forest Office and released into a safe location once it recovers fully, it is said.

