Communications Minister Kharel Meets Former President Bhandari to Discuss National Issues



Kathmandu: Minister for Communications and Information Technology Jagdish Kharel called on former President Bidya Devi Bhandari at her residence in Baluwatar today. During the meeting, they discussed matters related to the current situation in the country.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Communications Minister Kharel informed the former President about the work being done by the government, its priorities, and the preparations for the upcoming elections. He assured that the government is creating an atmosphere conducive for the elections and making necessary preparations to hold them on the scheduled date. Kharel shared that all political parties are positive about the upcoming elections, and the government is making efforts to ensure their security. The current government, rooted in the Gen-Z movement, has prioritized holding elections, promoting good governance, creating jobs, and fostering innovation.





Former President Bhandari emphasized that elections are the right option at the moment and stressed the importance of all political parties participating. She urged the government to create a suitable environment for the elections and encouraged all parties to engage actively in the electoral process.

