Abuse of Social Media Poses Security Threats: IGP Karki



Kathmandu: Inspector General of Nepal Police, Dan Bahadur Karki, has stated that the misuse of social media is contributing to increased security challenges. During his address at a program celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Crime Investigation Department, the new police chief emphasized the growing need for up-skilling training to tackle issues related to drug abuse, cryptocurrency, online gaming, scamming, suicide, financial crime, and complex transnational and organized crime.





According to National News Agency Nepal, IGP Karki directed the police force to focus on implementing court decisions, apprehending absconded defendants, and achieving prompt and substantive results. He highlighted that impartial, results-oriented, and scientific investigations are crucial for bringing offenders to justice and serving victims and survivors. Karki underscored that responsible actions by the police are essential for earning public trust and enhancing social prestige.

