Valley Mayors Forum’s Representatives Meet with Prime Minister Karki



Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sushila Karki engaged in discussions with the mayors of the Kathmandu Valley. During a meeting held this evening at Baluwatar with a delegation from the Valley Mayors Forum, the local leaders expressed their confidence that elections under Prime Minister Karki’s guidance will be conducted successfully and pledged their full support for this endeavor.





According to National News Agency Nepal, during the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed on various challenges faced by local governments, including waste management, unpaid streetlight bills, security issues, and barriers to development works. The local leaders communicated the perspective that the government must make bold decisions regarding these issues, says the Office of the Prime Minister.





In the discussion, Lalitpur Metropolitan City Mayor Chiribabu Maharjan pointed out that the outstanding payments for street lights have not been settled for many years and urged the Prime Minister to arrange for 60 percent of the costs to be covered by the local level and 40 percent by the federal government.





The Mayor of Gokarneshwar Municipality requested the initiation of road expansion on land owned by the Nepal Trust. Tokha Municipality Mayor Prakash Adhikari proposed that a non-partisan government should take a historic step in deciding on compensation for locals regarding the widening of the Tokha-Chhahare road.





Budhanilkantha Municipality Mayor Mitharam Adhikari called for stringent action against thefts perpetrated by individuals not directly associated with the Gen-Z movement.





Jeevan Khatri, the mayor of Changunarayan Municipality, urged for the swift completion of the Sallaghari-Kamalbinayak-Nagarkot road, which has remained unfinished for several years.





Other mayors also raised concerns about the security situation that emerged following the ‘Gen-z’ protest and requested assistance for the operation of local government offices.





Prime Minister Karki stated that her focus is on the elections and expressed her commitment to addressing their concerns to the extent possible.

