PM Karki Inaugurates 2nd Nepal Premier League at TU Cricket Ground



Kirtipur: Prime Minister Sushila Karki inaugurated the second edition of the Nepal Premier League (NPL) today at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the event was attended by National Sports Council (NSC) Member-Secretary Tankalal Ghishing, Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) President Chatur Bahadur Chand, and other officials. A helicopter showered flowers, marking the beginning of the league with a celebratory atmosphere.





The opening match features the Kathmandu Gurkhas against Janakpur Bolts, the reigning champions from the first NPL. The Kathmandu Gurkhas won the toss and chose to field first.





The league will continue until December 13, featuring a total of eight teams. The champions will receive Rs 11 million, while the first runner-up will take home Rs 5.1 million. The third-place team is set to receive Rs 2.5 million, with Rs 1.5 million awarded to the fourth-place team.

