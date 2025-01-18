Dengue Claims Another Life as 40 New Cases Reported Nationwide



Dhaka: One dengue patient died while 40 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the past 24 hours till this morning.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, during this period, six patients were hospitalised in Chattogram, seven in Barishal division, seven in Dhaka division, two in Dhaka North city, 14 in Dhaka South, one in Mymensingh, and three in Khulna. This information was released in a press statement by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





The total number of dengue cases has now risen to 831, with eight deaths reported this year. In comparison, last year saw the total number of cases rise to 101,214, with 575 deaths reported, as noted in the statement.

