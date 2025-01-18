Khulna Dialogue Highlights Urgent Need for Political Reforms



Khulna: The Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) has taken a significant step towards fostering democratic development by initiating a dialogue series across various divisions, including Dhaka, focusing on essential reforms for a democratic state. As part of these efforts, an event titled “Dialogue for Democratic Reconstruction” was convened at the Khulna Press Club today, underscoring the urgency of timely reforms and elections.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the dialogue featured Vice-Chancellor of KUET, Professor Dr. Muhammad Masud, and Former President of Khulna District Bar Association, SK Abdul Aziz, as guest speakers. The session, moderated by Zillur Rahman, Executive Director of CGS, brought together a diverse group of participants, including teachers, students, lawyers, politicians, industrial entrepreneurs, and civil society members. They collectively contributed insights on necessary reforms.





Professor Dr. Muhammad Masud challenged the notion that one autocracy leads to another, emphasizing the need for continued positive changes. He pointed out the necessity for urgent reforms in the judiciary and electoral systems, followed by national elections. Sheikh Abdul Aziz highlighted the tendency of autocratic governments to create self-serving laws and stressed the importance of escaping this cycle to enforce existing laws effectively.





Zillur Rahman noted the critical role of freedom of expression in building a democratic state, referencing past consequences of silencing voices. He emphasized the public’s strong desire for change and national reconstruction. BNP Information Secretary Azizul Bari Helal outlined the party’s 31-point proposal for national reconstruction, describing it as adaptable to national needs. Helal also criticized the impracticality of mandating 10 percent youth participation in elections.





Participants from various sectors shared their perspectives on reform. An anti-discrimination advocate called for a new Constitution to replace the 1972 version, proposing a reconstruction based on 1924 principles. A women entrepreneur emphasized the importance of women’s inclusion in reforms, noting their progress. A representative of marginalized communities stressed the need to prioritize their rights for sustainable reforms. Meanwhile, a representative of the Islamic student movement advocated for proportional representation in elections, and a Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami representative called for strong foreign policy, freedom of expression, and constitutional reforms empowering the populace.

