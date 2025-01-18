Government to Introduce PayPal for Easier Freelance Earnings Repatriation: ICT Secretary



Chattogram: The interim government of Bangladesh is set to launch PayPal services in the country to facilitate the repatriation of freelancers’ earnings with ease, announced Information and Communication Technology Secretary Sheesh Haider Chowdhury.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the ICT Secretary made this announcement during the inaugural ceremony of the 6th Chattogram IT Fair-2025, held at the Agrabad World Trade Center. In his address, he also pledged to engage with the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman to discuss the possibility of reducing import duties on IT-related accessories and equipment in the upcoming budget.





The IT Fair, jointly organized by the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and the Society of Chittagong IT Professionals (SCITP), aims to promote the development of the IT sector in Bangladesh. Presiding over the event was Anwar Pasha, the Administrator of CCCI and Additional Divisional Commissioner, with Dr. Md. Ziauddin, Divisional Commissioner, serving as the special guest.





Sheesh Haider Chowdhury emphasized the importance of the IT sector for the country’s development, highlighting efforts by the ICT Department to enhance capacity building through innovation and entrepreneurship. He noted the establishment of innovation hubs and ICT parks in collaboration with universities as a means to foster growth in the sector by bridging academia and industry.





The ICT Secretary underscored the challenges faced by the youth in repatriating their freelance earnings due to inadequate channels, despite generating substantial income through freelancing activities.





The event also featured speeches from notable figures, including Deputy Secretary of the Information and Communication Technology Mohammad Saiful Hasan, Additional District Magistrate of Chattogram Syed Mahbubul Haque, President of the Society of IT Professionals Abdullah Farid, Country Manager of the fair’s silver sponsor SFOJ AHM Mohsin, and Technology Partner Link 3’s Faisal Bin Amin.





Approximately 40 IT and solution-based organizations from Bangladesh and international participants from India, China, the USA, and the UK are showcasing their products and services through 60 stalls at the fair.

