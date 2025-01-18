Smuggled Goods Worth Tk 2.81cr Seized in Sylhet, Sunamganj



Sylhet: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have seized smuggled goods worth about Taka 2.81 crore from border areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj district today. BGB Sylhet Battalion (48 BGB) Captain Lieutenant Colonel Md Hafizur Rahman stated that the operations were conducted in various locations including Tamabil, Sangram, Protappur, Panthamai, Sripur, Bichanakandi, Kalasadek, Kalairag, and Banglabazar BOP.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the seized goods included orange, sugar, buffalo, skin cream, olive oil, liquor, and phensedyl. The BGB’s proactive measures in these border regions are part of ongoing efforts to curb smuggling activities and maintain control over illegal trade routes.

