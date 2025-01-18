Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Smuggled Goods Worth Tk 2.81cr Seized in Sylhet, Sunamganj


Sylhet: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have seized smuggled goods worth about Taka 2.81 crore from border areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj district today. BGB Sylhet Battalion (48 BGB) Captain Lieutenant Colonel Md Hafizur Rahman stated that the operations were conducted in various locations including Tamabil, Sangram, Protappur, Panthamai, Sripur, Bichanakandi, Kalasadek, Kalairag, and Banglabazar BOP.



According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the seized goods included orange, sugar, buffalo, skin cream, olive oil, liquor, and phensedyl. The BGB’s proactive measures in these border regions are part of ongoing efforts to curb smuggling activities and maintain control over illegal trade routes.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.