Rupa Huq Calls APPG Report on Bangladesh ‘One-Sided Account’



London: British MP Rupa Huq has criticized a “one-sided account” of Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, alleging it was falsely presented under the banner of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for the Commonwealth, causing confusion. “This Autumn, a one-sided account of the Bangladeshi Yunus government surfaced in the name of the APPG for Commonwealth, pedalling falsehoods that was widely press-released, leading to confusion on UK government policy,” Huq said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. “I had it confirmed @HouseofCommons that it has zero official relevance,” the UK lawmaker added.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Huq made the remarks following her visit to Bangladesh as part of a delegation from the UK-Bangladesh Catalysts of Commerce and Industry (UKBCCI). In November 2024, the APPG released a report addressing the aftermath of Bangladesh’s political crisis following the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government on August 5. On December 4 last, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain urged British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke to convey accurate information regarding the minority situation and the student-led July-August uprising in Bangladesh to the UK government.





The adviser raised the omission of key facts in the APPG report, such as the large number of students who were shot dead in the streets prior to August 5. Touhid emphasized that the foreign ministry is determined to counter misinformation and ensure that international communities are apprised of the true facts about the atrocities and the broader situation in Bangladesh.

