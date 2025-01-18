10-Day BSCIC Entrepreneurs Fair Concludes with Economic Boost Call



Khulna: A 10-day BSCIC Entrepreneurs Fair-2025 concluded in Khulna today, urging a focus on enhancing the region’s economic condition by promoting its industrial sector. The event, held at the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) office near Shibbari crossing, showcased various local industrial goods.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the fair featured 35 stalls displaying leather products, jute items, processed agricultural goods, electrical and electronic products, apparel, and fashion designs. The closing ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Saiful Islam as the chief guest, with BSCIC Manager Tahera Nasin presiding.





Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam highlighted the significance of handloom and cottage goods as representations of Bangladeshi craftsmanship. He noted that artisan communities across the country rely on their crafts for income and emphasized the importance of hosting more fairs to safeguard these crafts from decline. He also called for increased investment in the sector to improve the economic conditions of both urban and rural areas and alleviate poverty.





BSCIC Deputy General Manager Golam Saklain remarked that the fair aimed to boost the visibility of handloom and cottage industrial goods while supporting local artisans. The event concluded with the recognition of three entrepreneurs with crests and certificates, and representatives from each stall received certificates for participation.

