Doctor and Four Staffs of Delta Hospital Land in Jail



Dhaka: A physician and four others were sent to jail today after their bail petitions were rejected in a case over the death of a rickshaw-puller who died at Delta Health Care Hospital in Rampura allegedly in lack of proper treatment during the July mass uprising. The accused are Dr. Sadi Bin Shams, medical officer of Delta Health Care, marketing manager Md Hasan Miah, maintenance staff Md Borhan Uddin, and security guards Ismail and Nazim Uddin.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Ismail received bullet injuries on July 19, 2024, in front of Delta Health Care Hospital. He reportedly succumbed to injuries on the stairs of the hospital being deprived of any instant treatment. Following the incident, the victim’s wife, Lucky Begum, filed a case with Hatirjheel Police Station on September 7 accusing the hospital authorities of their negligence.





Police arrested the five staff members, including the attending doctor, from the hospital yesterday. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Masuma Rahman passed the order after Investigation Officer Md Hiron Mollah produced them before the court today.

