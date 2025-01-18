Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Man Held With 1000 Yaba In Khulna


Khulna: Police arrested an alleged drug trafficker with 1000 pieces of yaba in the metropolis last night. On a tip-off, a team from the Detective Branch of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) conducted a sudden raid at Majid Swari area under Sonadanga Police Station and arrested Zakir Hossain, 41, red-handed with the contraband item.



According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Ahsan Habib, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) of KMP, said the arrested person hailed from Pankher Char under Lohagara Upazila in Narail district. He added that a case was recorded with Sonadanga Police Station in this connection.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.