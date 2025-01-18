Man Held With 1000 Yaba In Khulna



Khulna: Police arrested an alleged drug trafficker with 1000 pieces of yaba in the metropolis last night. On a tip-off, a team from the Detective Branch of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) conducted a sudden raid at Majid Swari area under Sonadanga Police Station and arrested Zakir Hossain, 41, red-handed with the contraband item.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Ahsan Habib, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) of KMP, said the arrested person hailed from Pankher Char under Lohagara Upazila in Narail district. He added that a case was recorded with Sonadanga Police Station in this connection.

