Tarique Rahman Provides Financial Assistance to Family of Late BNP Leader


Dhaka: The family members of late BNP leader Anwar Hossain today received financial assistance from BNP’s acting Chairman Tarique Rahman. Papia Akther, wife of former Joint Secretary of Lalbagh-23 ward unit of BNP late Mohammad Anwar Hossain, was admitted to a city hospital a few days ago with serious illness.



According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, ‘Amra BNP Paribar’ Member Secretary Agriculturist Mokchedul Momin Mithun handed over the assistance to the family members of late Anwar Hossain on behalf of BNP’s acting chairman and chief patron of the organization, Tarique Rahman.



Anwar Hossain passed away in jail during the Awami League government. Chhatra Dal former Vice President Mamun Khan and Chhatra Dal former leader Nahian Hossain Ninad, among others, were present on the occasion.

