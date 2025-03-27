Deuba Advocates for Successful Implementation of Nepali Constitution



Lalitpur: Nepali Congress President and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has stressed on the successful implementation of the current constitution as per the people’s aspiration. At a program on ‘Nepali Congress’s Commitment to Human Rights: Practice and Reality’ organized by the NC Human Rights Department at the party’s central office in Sanepa, Lalitpur, Deuba said that as the constitution encompasses all citizens its implementation was important.





According to National News Agency Nepal, NC President Deuba stated that restoring the monarchy was impossible. He emphasized that democracy cannot be replaced under any circumstances and highlighted the necessity to work towards making democracy and the republic permanent.





Nepali Congress Bagmati Province President Indra Bahadur Baniya also spoke at the event, emphasizing the need to make maximum use of all forms of freedom of expression granted under the constitution without violating the rights of others.





Constituent Assembly member and senior advocate Radheshyam Adhikari mentioned that Nepali Congress has been working in favor of human rights since its establishment. He recalled that the 1990 Constitution, drafted under the leadership of Krishna Prasad Bhattarai, enshrined the right to freedom and served to protect human rights by abolishing the death penalty.





Department Chief and Central Member Dhana Khatiwada emphasized that society cannot prosper without human rights and democracy. He stressed the need to work proactively to eliminate violence and inequality that still exist in society.

