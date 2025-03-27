Budget from Carbon Trade to Be Used for Impoverished Community: Minister Khadka



Kathmandu: Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Deepak Khadka, announced that the budget acquired from carbon trading should be allocated towards aiding economically and socially impoverished communities. Speaking at a programme titled ‘Carbon Financing in Energy Projects: Opportunities for Investment’, organized by the Alternative Energy Promotion Centre, Minister Khadka highlighted the potential of utilizing the Carbon Fund to provide solar plant facilities to poor and backward communities.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Khadka emphasized the importance of collective efforts in reducing carbon emissions, noting that government bodies have the potential to deliver results that benefit citizens. He reminded attendees that Nepal is a signatory to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, underscoring the significant role of renewable energy and efficiency in achieving the nation’s long-term strategy of reducing net carbon emissions to zero by 2045.





Minister Khadka stressed the necessity of implementing Nepal’s commitments to clean energy and climate change on international platforms. He also noted that the recently endorsed ‘Energy Development Guideline and Action Plan, 2081 BS’ is a top government priority in this context. The Minister explained that the long-term goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions, the second National Determined Contribution, and the 16th Periodic Plan align with both national objectives and international commitments.





Furthermore, Minister Khadka expressed the government’s commitment to facilitating the endorsement of the Bill related to Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, which was recently approved by the National Assembly and presented in the House of Representatives, highlighting it as a governmental priority.





During the event, Pro Dr RP Bichchha, a member of the National Planning Commission, emphasized the importance of maximizing benefits for Nepal through carbon trading and praised the Alternative Energy Promotion Centre’s role in implementing the Paris Agreement. Nawaraj Dhakal, the Centre’s Executive Director, revealed that Nepal has thus far secured Rs 4.83 billion from carbon trading.





The programme was anticipated to contribute to the success of the ‘Sagarmatha Sambaad’, a multi-stakeholder dialogue on climate justice scheduled for May 16-18.

