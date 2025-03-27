Former President Bhandari Participates in Events in Lumbini



Lumbini: Former President Bidya Devi Bhandari has arrived in Rupandehi on Thursday to attend different events here.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Former President Bhandari is scheduled to address a dialogue programme on Saturday to be organized by Siddharthanagar Municipality, Deputy Mayor Uma Adhikari said.





Former minister and CPN (Maoist Centre) leader Rekha Sharma, former minister and CPN (UML) leader Padhma Aryal, Nepali Congress central committee member Ganga Shahi have also been invited to address the event. The dialogue programme would be focused on issues, challenges, achievements, and future prospects in work execution among the women people’s representatives.





Women lawmakers from Lumbini Province Assembly, women mayors, women deputy mayors, women chair and vice-chair of rural municipalities, and other women people’s representatives have been invited, Deputy Mayor Adhikari added.





Likewise, leaders and cadres of the CPN (UML) met with former President Bhandari at a hotel in Bhairahawa. UML leader Leela Giri, Khimlal Bhattarai, Radhakrishna Kandel, Basudev Ghimire, Dadhiram Kharel, Yagya Gaire, and others met with the former president on Thursday.

