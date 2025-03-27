Federal Parliament Convenes for Key Legislative Sessions



Kathmandu: Both the House of Representatives (HoR) and the National Assembly (NA) under the federal parliament are holding their meetings today. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is set to present the 65th annual report of the Public Service Commission (PSC) during the HoR meeting scheduled for 11:00 am.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the meeting will also feature responses from concerned ministers to inquiries related to the Ministries of Finance, Home Affairs, Physical Infrastructure and Transport, and the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation. The agenda released by the Parliament Secretariat includes the presentation of the ‘Banking Offences and Punishment (Second Amendment) Bill, 2080’, incorporating feedback from the National Assembly.





Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Badri Prasad Pandey is expected to propose the consideration of the Nepal Air Service Authority Bill, 2081, and the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal Bill, 2081 BS. Meanwhile, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Damodar Bhandari will present a proposal to forward the Export Import (Regulation) Bill, 2081 BS for detailed committee discussions.





The National Assembly is also set to convene at 12:15 pm today. However, the Parliament Secretariat has not released the tentative agenda for this session.

