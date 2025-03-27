Contact Us
Chair Bhattarai Advocates for Directly Elected Head of State


Ghorahi: Chairperson of the Nepal Samajbadi Party (Naya Shakti) and former Prime Minister, Dr. Baburam Bhattarai, has expressed concerns over the current state of the country’s economy and political stability. He articulated these views during a program held in Ghorahi, emphasizing that the adoption of a directly elected presidential system could address existing challenges by fostering consensus among political parties.



According to National News Agency Nepal, Chair Bhattarai highlighted the limitations of the current governance model, noting that despite the constitution providing sufficient political rights, it has not met expectations. He argued that economic development would be better institutionalized in a nation with a directly elected executive leader.



“The constitution has guaranteed rights but failed to forward the issues of economic development. So people are disappointed,” Bhattarai stated, underscoring the public’s dissatisfaction with the progress on economic fronts.

