Government Committed to Transitional Justice, Says Prime Minister Oli



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has reaffirmed the government’s dedication to advancing the work of two transitional justice commissions to ensure a successful outcome. Addressing a national conference on transitional justice, organized by the Accountability Watch Committee and the Conflict Victims’ Organization, PM Oli emphasized the need for a rigorous review of the previous commissions’ work.





According to National News Agency Nepal, PM Oli highlighted the federal parliament’s consensus on the transitional justice bill, which aims to conclude the peace process by ensuring justice and reparation for conflict victims. He stressed that the Act would help prevent future violence and mentioned the formation of a recommendation committee to select members for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the Commission on Enquiry of Enforced Disappeared Persons.





PM Oli urged unity in forgetting past conflicts and emphasized the importance of not repeating violent actions. Despite acknowledging the 18-year delay in concluding the peace process, he assured action against human rights violators and called for international support in achieving transitional justice. He also discouraged the creation of unrelated issues linked to transitional justice and clarified the distinct nature of transitional justice compared to government employee removals.





The Prime Minister reiterated the country’s commitment to the federal democratic republic established through people’s struggle and sacrifice. The event was also attended by Nepali Congress President and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’.

