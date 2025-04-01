Dhangadhi FC Triumphs Over Butwal Lumbini FC in NSL Opener



Dhangadhi: Defending champions Dhangadhi FC have made a winning start in the Nepal Super League (NSL) football championship. Dhangadhi defeated Butwal Lumbini FC by 4-1 goals in the match played at the Dasharath Stadium in Tripureshwar today.





According to National News Agency Nepal, for Dhangadhi, Ahmed Hijazi scored two while Kritish Ratna Chunju and George Prince Karki added one goal each. Meanwhile, Kenta Hada scored a consolation goal for Butwal.





Hijazi opened the score sheet with the first goal in the sixth minute of the match, which was neutralized by Kenta in the 31st minute, bringing the match to a 1-1 draw.





However, Dhangadhi’s marquee player Kritish Ratna doubled the lead in the 75th minute of the game followed by Hijazi who scored his second goal in extra time of the second half. George Prince then made it a 4-1 victory in the dying minutes of the match.





On Wednesday, Lalitpur City will play Pokhara Thunders.

