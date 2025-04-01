RSP Chair Lamichhane Requests Speaker Ghimire to Lift Suspension of MP Post



Kathmandu: President of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), Rabi Lamichhane, called on Speaker Devraj Ghimire at his office in Singha Durbar today. The meeting centered around Lamichhane’s request for the lifting of his suspension from his lawmaker post. Nearly two months ago, Lamichhane had submitted a petition to Speaker Ghimire, asserting his release from jail after posting bail as grounds for the suspension to be lifted.





According to National News Agency Nepal, RSP Acting Spokesperson Manish Jha stated that the meeting was intended to remind the Speaker of Lamichhane’s request. The gathering included prominent RSP members such as Vice President Dol Prasad Aryal, Chief Whip Santosh Pariyar, Whip Nisha Dangi, and leaders Sobita Gautam, Ashok Chaudhary, Shiva Nepali, and Dr. Toshima Karki.





The attendees expressed their objections to the automatic suspension of lawmakers upon the filing of a case against them. They encouraged Speaker Ghimire to engage in further discussion on this matter. The Federal Parliament Secretariat had previously issued a notice on December 23, 2024, suspending Lamichhane from his post due to a money laundering case against him.

