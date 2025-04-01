Bagmati Provincial Assembly Meeting Postponed Amid Budget Dispute



Bagmati: The Bagmati Provincial Assembly meeting that was initially scheduled for today has been postponed to tomorrow. The meeting, which was set for 1 pm, faced delays due to unresolved disputes between the ruling and opposition parties over the budget.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the meeting was first delayed until 4:00 pm before being postponed again to 1:00 pm on Wednesday. The decision to postpone was made during a Business Advisory Committee meeting, which included representatives from the seven parties in the Provincial Assembly. Provincial Assembly Speaker Bhuwan Kumar Pathak confirmed the rescheduling.





The opposition parties have previously issued warnings about disrupting the assembly meeting. They are demanding that the government adhere to agreements made in past engagements. Uddhav Thapa, the parliamentary party leader of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, stated that the opposition remains firm on the implementation of these past agreements.

